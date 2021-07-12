Body is found on Malibu beach

The body of a man was found washed up on a Malibu beach early Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The remains of a man believed to be in his 60s were discovered on the shoreline near Big Rock about 6:15 a.m., authorities said.

Deputies could be seen on the beach in the early light in the 20000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway near Big Rock Drive with what appeared to be a white covering atop a large mound in the wet sand.

Los Angeles County paramedics responded to the scene and declared the man dead.

The Local, a Malibu news blog, first reported the story.

The cause of death is pending determination by the Los Angeles County coroner, officials said. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident.