PHOTOS: L.A. County junior lifeguards end summer session with a splash

It’s a rite of passage.
With a little fear in their eyes and sunscreen smothered on their faces, 18 students jumped off the Hermosa Beach Pier on the last day of the Junior Lifeguards summer session. The jump, which continued their annual ritual of jumping, was welcomed after the 2020 program was canceled.
Los Angeles County junior lifeguards learn lifesaving and CPR instruction, fitness-building, discipline and ocean safety throughout the popular program.
