California

PHOTOS: L.A. County junior lifeguards end summer session with a splash

A junior lifeguard jumps off the Hermosa Beach Pier as instructors and other trainees watch
Trevor Leon, left, Los Angeles County lifeguard and Los Angeles County junior lifeguard instructor, watches a junior guard jump off the Hermosa Beach Pier.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Allen J. SchabenStaff Photographer 
It’s a rite of passage.

With a little fear in their eyes and sunscreen smothered on their faces, 18 students jumped off the Hermosa Beach Pier on the last day of the Junior Lifeguards summer session. The jump, which continued their annual ritual of jumping, was welcomed after the 2020 program was canceled.

Los Angeles County junior lifeguards learn lifesaving and CPR instruction, fitness-building, discipline and ocean safety throughout the popular program.

A Los Angeles County junior lifeguard jumps off the Hermosa Beach Pier as others in the water cheer him on
Fellow guards watch and cheer as a Los Angeles County junior lifeguard jumps off the Hermosa Beach Pier into about 20 feet of water during their annual ritual on the last day of their summer session.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles County junior lifeguards paddle for a wave
Los Angeles County junior lifeguards paddle for a wave during a break.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A Los Angeles County junior lifeguard prepares to jump off the Hermosa Beach Pier
A Los Angeles County junior lifeguard prepares to jump off the Hermosa Beach Pier.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A Los Angeles County junior lifeguard swims in the water at Hermosa Beach Pier.
A Los Angeles County junior lifeguard swims back to shore after jumping off the Hermosa Beach Pier.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

