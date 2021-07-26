California government, health workers must show proof of vaccination or be regularly tested

California state and healthcare employees will soon be required to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 — with those who remain uninoculated subject to a regular testing regimen, officials announced Monday.

The new guidance is not a mandate, the likes of which have been announced for municipal workers in some areas of the state, but effectively removes the “honor system” in which some workers were able to self-attest to their vaccination status.

When the additional requirements are in place, state employees who are unvaccinated, or decline to provide proof of vaccination, will be tested for coronavirus infection at least once a week, according to the California Department of Human Resources.

Public and private healthcare workers will be subject to similar requirements.

The announcement comes as California continues to see rapid increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations — with the overwhelming bulk of new infection and illness taking place among the uninoculated.

According to the California Health and Human Services Agency, the latest coronavirus case rate among unvaccinated residents is thought to be above 14 per 100,000 people — roughly seven times the rate for those who are fully vaccinated.

Over the last week, California has reported an average of 5,800 new coronavirus cases per day, according to data compiled by The Times.

That’s six times the rate seen a month ago — though still only a fraction of the massive infection counts seen during the fall-and-winter surge, when the state was recording more than 40,000 daily cases on average.

Hospitalizations, too, have ballooned in recent weeks. On Saturday, 2,781 coronavirus-positive patients were hospitalized statewide, with 617 of them in intensive care, state data show.

Both those figures have more than doubled over the last month.

COVID-19 deaths, however, remain relatively low, at about 22 a day statewide.

Ahead of the state’s June 15 reopening, some officials were candid that removing the guardrails that had long defined California’s pandemic response — including widespread mask mandates, additional capacity restrictions and requirements for physical distancing in businesses and venues — could lead to some increase in community transmission.

But even expected trends can play out in unexpected ways.

Enter the Delta variant: a particularly problematic mutation that is believed to be twice as transmissible as the conventional coronavirus strains.

Its presence was first confirmed in California in April, and it has since become the most dominant variant circulating statewide.

According to the latest data released by the California Department of Public Health, 82.8% of coronavirus cases analyzed in July have been identified as the Delta variant, up from 52.8% in June.

While only a relative smattering of infections are sequenced in this way, officials say the rapidly increasing share of cases that are coming up Delta indicate that the variant is now spreading widely.

Given the recent resurgence of the coronavirus, and in light of the continued circulation of the Delta variant, a number of California counties are now urging all residents — regardless of vaccination status — to wear masks while in indoor public places as a precaution.

Los Angeles County has gone a step further and is now mandating the practice.

“We do urge full compliance with the indoor masking requirement so that we can get back to reducing community transmission numbers,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week. “Slowing the spread not only protects vulnerable unvaccinated residents, it also reduces the chances of more mutations that can result in more infectious variants that evade vaccine protection.”

Experts say fully vaccinated people remain well protected, especially against severe COVID-19 disease. And there’s optimism in some circles that the latest surge in cases won’t trigger the same sort of resulting rises in hospitalizations and deaths that caused so much heartbreak over the winter.

But there’s also real concern that the Delta variant could wreak havoc on the still-substantial slice of California that has yet to be inoculated.

Overall, more than 60% of Californians have now gotten at least one dose, and nearly 53% are fully vaccinated, according to data compiled by The Times.

However, the state — like the rest of the country — has seen a dramatic drop-off in its inoculation pace since the spring.

At the height of the rollout in April, providers statewide were administering roughly 400,000 shots per day, on average. But California hasn’t even cracked 100,000 new daily doses for a month.

One reason for the slowdown is mathematical. With a good number of people already vaccinated, and with children younger than 12 still not yet eligible, the pool of people who can roll up their sleeves has shrunk dramatically over the last several months.

But officials say there’s also a share of the population who are either adamantly opposed to getting vaccinated, or have other issues that have so far kept them from doing so.

Times staff writer Taryn Luna contributed to this report.