NBA player Jaxson Hayes arrested after altercation with officers, LAPD says

NBA player Jaxson Hayes was arrested by Los Angeles police after a physical altercation with officers who had responded to a call about a domestic dispute in Topanga early Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Hayes, a 21-year-old center for the New Orleans Pelicans, allegedly shoved an officer and was Tasered by officers twice amid the 2 1/2-minute altercation, which left both Hayes and an officer injured, the LAPD said.

The Police Department said that video from officers’ body-worn cameras captured the incident and showed Hayes repeatedly trying to enter a home where the domestic dispute had occurred, despite commands from officers that he remain outside.

“Officers requested a back-up and they attempted to place Hayes’ hands behind his back; however, Hayes broke free of the officers’ grasp and pushed one of the officers into a wall,” the LAPD said.

The incident is now under investigation by the LAPD’s Force Investigation Division, which reviews all cases in which officers use serious force against detainees.

Among other things, the unit will be reviewing “the possibility of force being applied to Hayes’ neck during the use of force,” the LAPD said.

Hayes could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The Pelicans released a statement saying they were aware of the incident and were “working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson’s representatives to gather more information.”

The LAPD said officers had first responded about 2:50 a.m. to a call about a domestic dispute in the 22000 block of Mariano Street in Topanga, and found Hayes in the front yard of the home.

Officers told Hayes that they needed to speak to an alleged victim inside the home and asked him to remain outside, police said.

However, as Hayes attempted to go inside anyway, officers “utilized physical force to take Hayes down to the ground to overcome his resistance,” the LAPD said. “Once on the ground, Hayes attempted to get up and continued resisting officers.”

Officers twice used a Taser “as well as bodyweight and physical force” to handcuff Hayes, the LAPD said.

Hayes was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, taken to a local hospital for medical treatment for injuries sustained during the altercation, then cleared for booking at Van Nuys Jail, police said.

An officer who was injured also received treatment at a local hospital and was later released, police said.

The LAPD did not describe the nature of Hayes’ injuries or those suffered by the officer.

A woman at the Topanga home “declined to cooperate” with the LAPD’s investigation into the domestic dispute, police said.