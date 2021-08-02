Bay Area mandates that people wear masks again indoors in most counties

Concerned about new COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated individuals, seven Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley issued a new mask mandate Monday for gathering indoors.

At a news conference, health officers from San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma Counties and the city of Berkeley said that the more contagious delta variant of the virus requires that all businesses require their customers to wear masks indoors. Restaurants and bars will remain open, but patrons inside must wear masks when not eating or drinking, the health officers said.

The health officers said the new mandate, which takes effect Tuesday, was needed because of escalating cases of COVID-19, primarily among those who have not been inoculated, and the fact that even vaccinated people may spread the virus if they contract the disease .

Most people now hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Bay Area were not received the vaccine, but fully vaccinated elderly people and those with underlying medical conditions are also being hospitalized, the officers said.

In response to questions, the officers said they continue to support the reopening of schools as long as students and staff are masked.

The officers said many of those now hospitalized with COVID-19 are in their 40s, 50s and early 60s because the older population is largely vaccinated.

The mask order came the same day that cable cars resumed service in San Francisco, the return of an iconic tourist attraction that San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other officials celebrated as a symbol of the city’s recovery from the pandemic.