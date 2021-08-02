DUI suspect arrested after 2 killed in crash

A suspected drunk driver was arrested early Sunday after a collision left two people dead.

Authorities said Wamervee Walton, 30, was driving south on the 110 Freeway on Sunday about 1:40 a.m., when her Buick Regal broadsided a Hyundai Elantra. The fatal collision occurred near the exit for Slauson Avenue in South Los Angeles.

The unnamed driver and passenger in the Hyundai — a 43-year-old man and 40-year-old woman — were pronounced dead at the scene.

Walton was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by California Highway Patrol officers. Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

CHP officials asked anyone with information regarding the crash to contact authorities at (213) 744-2331.