Pregnant woman killed in road rage incident in Long Beach, police say

A 23-year-old resident of Long Beach and her unborn child were killed Sunday afternoon after a road rage incident that ended in a three-car collision. One man, who was later arrested, was also injured along with a 10-year-old boy.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, the woman and the boy were passengers in a GMC pickup truck that was speeding southbound on Long Beach Boulevard just before noon.

The driver of the pickup, 26-year-old Miguel Larios of Long Beach, had been in a road rage conflict with the driver of a second vehicle before he crashed into a third car, a 2004 Toyota Corolla that was pulling away from the curb on Long Beach Boulevard just south of Mountain View Street, police said.

Police said Larios then lost control of his vehicle and struck a parked, unoccupied pickup near 52nd Street.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded to the scene and transported Larios and his passengers to a hospital, where the woman and her unborn child succumbed to their injuries. Larios and the boy were said to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release the woman’s name.

Larios was arrested and booked on two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one count of driving under the influence, and one count of child endangerment. His bail was set at $200,000.