Gunman kills man outside Melrose Avenue shoe store and flees in Toyota

Police are looking for a gunman in dark clothing who fatally shot another man in front of a shoe store in the Fairfax district on Wednesday afternoon, then fled in a silver Toyota Camry.

Detectives said the LAPD responded about 12:30 p.m. to the shooting, which followed a dispute among a group of “males and females” outside Shoe Palace on Melrose Avenue, where a shoe raffle had been underway.

The Camry was seen traveling three blocks east of Fairfax Avenue, then headed north on Genesee Avenue. It had a temporary license plate: BC10D32.

The victim was described only as being in his 20s. He suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the LAPD’s West Bureau homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During nonbusiness hours or on weekends, call (877) 527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.