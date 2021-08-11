Advertisement
California

Gunman kills man outside Melrose Avenue shoe store and flees in Toyota

By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Police are looking for a gunman in dark clothing who fatally shot another man in front of a shoe store in the Fairfax district on Wednesday afternoon, then fled in a silver Toyota Camry.

Detectives said the LAPD responded about 12:30 p.m. to the shooting, which followed a dispute among a group of “males and females” outside Shoe Palace on Melrose Avenue, where a shoe raffle had been underway.

The Camry was seen traveling three blocks east of Fairfax Avenue, then headed north on Genesee Avenue. It had a temporary license plate: BC10D32.

The victim was described only as being in his 20s. He suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken by paramedics to a hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the LAPD’s West Bureau homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During nonbusiness hours or on weekends, call (877) 527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

