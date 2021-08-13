LAPD shooting in Wilmington under investigation, police say

A Los Angeles police shooting that occurred in the Wilmington area Friday morning is under investigation, according to the LAPD.

Very few details were immediately available about the shooting, including whether anyone was struck.

Officer Rosario Cervantes, an LAPD spokeswoman, said police had been called to the 1700 block of Wilmington Boulevard in the Harbor Division about 10:42 a.m. and confirmed that a police shooting then occurred.

Cervantes said more information would be coming later Friday.

The shooting, like all those by LAPD officers, will be investigated by the department’s Force Investigation Division.

This story will be updated.