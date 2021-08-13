Advertisement
LAPD shooting in Wilmington under investigation, police say

LAPD headquarters
A person makes her way into LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles. A police shooting into Wilmington is under investigation, authorities said Friday.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin RectorStaff Writer 
A Los Angeles police shooting that occurred in the Wilmington area Friday morning is under investigation, according to the LAPD.

Very few details were immediately available about the shooting, including whether anyone was struck.

Officer Rosario Cervantes, an LAPD spokeswoman, said police had been called to the 1700 block of Wilmington Boulevard in the Harbor Division about 10:42 a.m. and confirmed that a police shooting then occurred.

Cervantes said more information would be coming later Friday.

The shooting, like all those by LAPD officers, will be investigated by the department’s Force Investigation Division.

This story will be updated.

Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the Los Angeles Police Department. He started with The Times in 2020. He previously worked at the Baltimore Sun for eight years, where he was a police and investigative reporter and part of a team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting. He is from Maryland.

