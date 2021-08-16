Los Angeles police release description of man suspected in vaccine protest stabbing
Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they believe is responsible for stabbing another person during a vaccine protest that turned violent in front of City Hall on Saturday.
The stabbing happened around 2 p.m. near 1st and Spring streets, police said.
“During a protest, the suspect used a knife or a sharp object to stab the victim once in the upper right chest area,” police said.
The suspect is described as a white or Latino male with long blonde hair, police said. The suspect was last seen wearing a bandana, hoodie and skinny jeans with holes in the knees — all black.
The suspect was also last seen wearing a pair of white tennis shoes, police said.
Anyone with information about the person’s whereabouts is asked to contact Central Area Det. Cheng at 213-996-1248.
During nonbusiness hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) 527-3247.
Those who wish to make an anonymous tip can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.
The view from Sacramento
For reporting and exclusive analysis from bureau chief John Myers, get our California Politics newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.