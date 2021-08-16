Los Angeles police release description of man suspected in vaccine protest stabbing

Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they believe is responsible for stabbing another person during a vaccine protest that turned violent in front of City Hall on Saturday.

The stabbing happened around 2 p.m. near 1st and Spring streets, police said.

“During a protest, the suspect used a knife or a sharp object to stab the victim once in the upper right chest area,” police said.

The suspect is described as a white or Latino male with long blonde hair, police said. The suspect was last seen wearing a bandana, hoodie and skinny jeans with holes in the knees — all black.

The suspect was also last seen wearing a pair of white tennis shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about the person’s whereabouts is asked to contact Central Area Det. Cheng at 213-996-1248.

During nonbusiness hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) 527-3247.

Those who wish to make an anonymous tip can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.

