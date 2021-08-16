Advertisement
Los Angeles police release description of man suspected in vaccine protest stabbing

Los Angeles police officers equipped with helmets and batons
Police officers prepare to separate pro- and anti- vaccine mandate protesters in front of the LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday. A man was stabbed during the melee.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they believe is responsible for stabbing another person during a vaccine protest that turned violent in front of City Hall on Saturday.

The stabbing happened around 2 p.m. near 1st and Spring streets, police said.

“During a protest, the suspect used a knife or a sharp object to stab the victim once in the upper right chest area,” police said.

The suspect is described as a white or Latino male with long blonde hair, police said. The suspect was last seen wearing a bandana, hoodie and skinny jeans with holes in the knees — all black.

The suspect was also last seen wearing a pair of white tennis shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about the person’s whereabouts is asked to contact Central Area Det. Cheng at 213-996-1248.

During nonbusiness hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) 527-3247.

Those who wish to make an anonymous tip can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

