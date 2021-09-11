L.A. County adds dozens of vote centers ahead of Tuesday’s recall election

Los Angeles County now has 253 vote centers open for residents looking to cast their vote or turn in mail-in ballots as part of Tuesday’s recall election, officials said Saturday.

The announcement represents a major expansion from last week, when 108 vote centers were operating countywide. The vote centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the registrar-recorder/county clerk’s office.

Residents can find a polling place near their home or workplace by visiting the county’s vote center portal, which offers the address and estimated wait time at each facility. Those who do not wish to use a vote center may mail their ballots or submit them at one of the county’s 400 vote-by-mail drop boxes.

The county offers a map that shows the location of each drop box and a portal for residents to determine their voter registration status.

Tuesday’s special election calls on voters across the state to make two decisions: should Gov. Gavin Newsom be removed from office, and who among the dozens of candidates should replace him if he is recalled. For those who want to take time reviewing their choices, the county registrar’s website provides an interactive sample ballot.

Each vote center will follow public health requirements, requiring masks of those who enter and establishing social distancing, said registrar spokesman Mike Sanchez.

Election workers also will use sanitizer to wipe down voting equipment after each person has completed their ballot, he said.