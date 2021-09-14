Advertisement
Share
California

‘Hypocrite’ Newsom vs. ‘Trumpian’ Elder: Intense partisan divide at recall ballot box

A voter casts his ballot Tuesday at the Boyle Heights Senior Center.
A voter casts his ballot for the gubernatorial recall election at the Boyle Heights Senior Center on Tuesday.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Ruben Vives
Andrew J. CampaCindy CarcamoDonovan X. Ramsey Colleen ShalbyBenjamin OreskesLila Seidman
Share

After weeks of campaigning, advertisements and social media posts, there seemed to be few ambivalent voters as Californians decided whether to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom in Tuesday’s recall election.

Some voters found the election ridiculous, saying Newsom had done a good job and they hoped to preserve California’s progressive policies by supporting him.

But to others, the recall was a crucial moment for a state they believe has lost its way and is not receiving the leadership it needs.

Larry Elder, a far-right talk radio host, has emerged as the front-runner among the GOP, highlighting the vast partisan gap in California.

Advertisement

Recent polls have shown the recall movement facing an uphill battle, as well as support for Newsom’s pandemic policies, which prompted the effort to oust him.

Here is how it played out Tuesday in various communities.

Politics

Your guide to the 2021 recall election in California

What you need to know about California’s Sept. 14 recall election targeting Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Riverside

Javier Cisneros, owner of a locksmith business, said he voted to recall Newsom mostly because of homelessness and coronavirus mandates he felt were overreaching.

Read the Latest Recall Coverage

After his business was forced to close for a month last year, he was upset to learn that the governor’s PlumpJack Group, which operates a dozen shops, wineries, restaurants and a hotel, continued to operate.

Last July, the governor ordered 19 counties hit hardest by the coronavirus to scale back indoor and outdoor business operations. Months later, Newsom was seen maskless inside the upscale restaurant French Laundry for a birthday dinner.

“He’s a hypocrite,” said Cisneros, who voted to recall the governor and chose Elder as the replacement, saying he would do a better job of tackling the problems that have consumed the state.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Josh Hodas, left, and partner Serena Delgadillo, right, are among people casting their votes Monday morning in the historic Los Angeles Union Station Ticket Hall or Main Concourse built in 1939 as the largest railroad passenger terminal in the Western United States. The Union Station Hall is serving as a Vote Center for the recall effort against California Governor Gavin Newsom. Union Station on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

California

Californians stream to polls for recall vote that could bring dramatic change

The closely watched recall campaign carries immense consequences, not just for the nation’s most populous state, but for the nation as a whole.

Santa Ana

Louie Boucher, a Santa Ana College sophomore majoring in chemistry, voted against the recall because he believes Newsom has done his best to “try to protect the people in this state.”

Boucher said his grandmother contracted COVID-19 and nearly died.

“It’s because people are not doing the most they can for the community,” he said. “Without the mask mandates, we’re just going to go back to square one.”

Advertisement

Pasadena

Wanda James, a retired teacher in her 80s, voted to keep Newsom in office — equating the alternative to an unwanted intrusion of “Trumpism in disguise.”

Elder “is absolutely the wrong person to ever be governor of anything,” said James, wearing purple sunglasses adorned with rhinestones and a face mask bearing an image of Rosie the Riveter.

The area resident said she used to listen to Elder on the radio because she felt it was vital to know the “opposite point of view.”

Leaning on her blue-and-white cane, she added, “You need to know what the crazies are talking about.”

Advertisement

She lauded Newsom’s handling of the pandemic, crediting him for staying calm and acting in accordance with science.

“I was just really proud of the way he and [Los Angeles] Mayor [Eric] Garcetti handled themselves during that whole period of time,” she said. “And I had the feeling that he did not let politics enter into his decisions — until this recall business got really serious.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: Robert Kalili who has already voted puts the "I VOTED" sticker on 19-month-old Chloe Kalili, held by her mother Sarah Kalili after the Westwood residents joined students, staff and nearby residents to cast their ballots at UCLA Ackerman Union as polls were open Tuesday for Californians to decide whether Gov. Gavin Newsom should be removed from office and, if so, who should replace him in a recall election. UCLA on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

Politics

Live updates: Across California, voters weigh in on recall election

Voters decide in California’s recall election whether Gov. Gavin Newsom will stay in office. And if he’s removed, who will replace him.

South Los Angeles

Nnedinma Ofoha, 28, and her brother Obinna, 24, arrived at the polls early, dressed in sweats and slides. They were both uninspired but felt obligated to vote.

Advertisement

“I honestly don’t know anything about politics. I’m pretty antipolitics, but I’m here voting because my family is making me vote,” Obinna said.

Nnedinma forced him out of bed, he said, with one instruction: “Vote no on the recall.”

“The recall doesn’t make sense, but I don’t take any election lightly,” Nnedinma said.

With their civic duty fulfilled, social worker Nnedinma was eager to start her workday at home. Obinna, a student, had plans to watch television.

Advertisement

A sense of obligation, frustration with the process and fear of “ridiculous” recall candidates were common themes in Crenshaw.

“This was just shenanigans,” said 65-year-old Abe Jacques before getting into his car.

“This isn’t the way to change,” agreed Maya Estephanos, a 36-year-old actress and choreographer who moved to Los Angeles 12 years ago from Atlanta.

Estephanos wasn’t living in California during the last recall. She’s shocked by the process and skeptical of it.

Advertisement

“I think it’s set up to prey on people who are busy,” she said.

A recall supporter attends a rally Saturday in Westminster for hopeful Larry Elder.

California

Newsom recall election tests the California dream

The gubernatorial recall election demonstrates a truth about modern California: We have lost patience amid many crises, and any proposal that doesn’t lead to a fix is reason to mobilize.

Norwalk

Whittier resident Yolanda Garcia, a Superior Court employee, is a registered Republican but said party had nothing to do with her yes vote.

“Vote, vote, vote,” Garcia said. “I’m voting yes because I’m the mother of a 12-year-old daughter, and I’ve seen how the school closures have disrupted her learning and development.”

Advertisement

Garcia also said Newsom poorly handled issues related to homelessness and housing affordability. Like many voting in favor of the recall, she blames the governor for the rise in homelessness and the high cost of living in California. But it wasn’t those issues that led Garcia to cast her ballot for Elder.

“I want someone who is a believer in the 1st Amendment, someone who will stand up for the constitution,” Garcia said. “I know Larry will.”

Conversely, 19-year-old Rosselin Alvarez, a student at Mount Saint Mary’s University, said she has been able to live in California only because of Newsom’s policies.

“He’s helped immigrants like me,” said the native of Nueva Santa Rosa, Guatemala.

Advertisement

Alvarez said the Golden State stimulus checks have proved invaluable, along with health insurance aid for immigrants during the pandemic. She credited Newsom for “helping immigrants start and finish school.”

Alvarez said much of the criticism surrounding Newsom has been unjustly harsh. Like many other Democrats, Alvarez left the second question blank.

“He’s doing a pretty good job,” she said.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: A worker runs mail-in-ballots through a sorting machine at the Santa Clara County registrar of voters office on August 25, 2021 in San Jose, California. The Santa Clara County registrar of voters is preparing to take in and process thousands of ballots in the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom as early voting is underway in the state of California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California

Five key things to know as California votes in historic recall election

As the final hours of the historic recall election approach, here are five things to watch through election day and beyond.

Advertisement

Santa Clarita

Connor O’Sullivan, 25, was happy the recall got to the ballot.

The Massachusetts native voted for Elder on Tuesday at the William S. Hart Museum in Newhall, citing his appreciation for the the GOP candidate’s conservative values.

“He stands for liberty and core American principles that I believe as well, that Newsom doesn’t,” he said.

O’Sullivan, an accountant, said Newsom’s coronavirus response was another key reason for his recall vote.

Advertisement

“I think [Newsom] handled the pandemic terribly. I think taxes are crazy — I just don’t think he’s competent to run a state,” he said, noting that he disapproved of the governor’s closure of churches during the pandemic.

Rosa Frye-Boone, 73, felt similarly.

“This whole COVID-19 thing, I don’t think he handled it well,” she said of Newsom. “These masks, which we all know are useful, I’m not happy that he put himself first and us [Republicans] second. I feel like he’s not doing the job that we expect from him. A little too liberal for me.”

Santa Ana, CA - September 09: Observers (who declined to give their names) from the Election Integrity Project watch ballots be processed (and signatures verified) at vote centers across the state during the California Gubernatorial Recall Election, including the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Examining the conspiracy theories, legal threats and Trump fraud claims in the California recall

Weeks before Californians went to the polls, some right-wing activists — as well as leading GOP candidate Larry Elder — began sowing doubts about the integrity of the vote.
Advertisement

Beverly Hills

Jason Greene said he felt great about voting to recall Newsom and install Elder. Statewide policies have been decided on what’s politically expedient and not what’s best for voters, he said.

“I don’t like how the state is being run,” he said. “Elder has more of a practical point of view.”

Another voter, Ashley, said she voted yes on the recall because she opposed mask mandates at her 2-year-old son’s mostly outdoor school. Ashley didn’t want her last name published because she didn’t “want to get shamed at my kid’s liberal school.”

She voted for Elder because she disagreed with Newsom’s policies during the pandemic and because of the increase in homelessness.

Advertisement

“Things need to change,” she said.

CaliforniaPoliticsCalifornia Recall ElectionCalifornia Politics
Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa covers the Eastside, Boyle Heights, Echo Park, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and the Southeast Corridor for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena Star-News. Campa is a Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

Cindy Carcamo

Cindy Carcamo covers immigration issues for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was Arizona bureau chief and a national correspondent for The Times, focusing on border and immigration issues in the Southwest. A Los Angeles native, she has reported in Argentina and Mexico during her time as an Inter American Press Assn. scholar and as a reporter for the Orange County Register. She’s also reported from Guatemala and Honduras where her coverage was part of a team Overseas Press Club Award. She is also the recipient of the French-American Foundation’s 2012 Immigration Journalism Award and was a finalist for the 2012 PEN Center USA Literary Award in Journalism and 2011 Livingston Award.

Donovan X. Ramsey

Donovan X. Ramsey covers Black life in Los Angeles for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, he was a contributing writer for such publications as GQ, Vice, WSJ Magazine and the Atlantic, where he wrote memorable profiles of such figures as Bubba Wallace, Killer Mike and Ibram X. Kendi. Ramsey also served as commentary editor of the Marshall Project and deputy editor of Complex.com. An Ohio native, he is a graduate of Morehouse College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.

Colleen Shalby

Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.

Benjamin Oreskes

Benjamin Oreskes is a general assignment reporter in the Los Angeles Times’ California section.

Lila Seidman

Lila Seidman covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement