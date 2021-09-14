Live updates: California recall election

Biden warns that an Elder recall victory would mean electing ‘a Trump clone’

President Biden, Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wave to the crowd at Long Beach City College on Monday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

President Biden, campaigning for Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday night, warned that a recall win by GOP front-runner Larry Elder would be disastrous.

Speaking to about 1,500 people at a chilly outdoor rally at Long Beach City College, Biden ran through Elder’s controversial policy positions and remarks, such as calling for the elimination of the minimum wage and saying that women were not as smart as men on issues such as politics.

“Last year I got to run against the real Donald Trump. Well, this year, the leading Republican running for governor is the closest thing to a Trump clone that I’ve ever seen,” Biden said. “Can you imagine him being governor of this state? You can’t let that happen. There’s too much at stake.”

Biden particularly praised Newsom’s handling of the pandemic, saying it was a model for the nation.

“We need courage. We need leadership. We need Gavin Newsom,” he said, “a governor who follows science and had the courage to do what’s right.”

Biden was the latest Democratic luminary to fly to California to stump for Newsom in recent days. Republicans have painted the visits as rescue missions and proof that they would be successful ousting the governor. But as the recall looks increasingly likely to fail in recent polling, the visits have also offered an opportunity for Democrats to take part in a successful campaign as they have struggled in recent weeks, notably over the administration’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

State GOP chairwoman Jessica Patterson pointed to the Americans who remain in that country.

“It’s clear protecting those they were elected to serve comes second to politics,” she said in a statement. “Lucky for Californians, we have a chance tomorrow to recall Gavin Newsom and replace him with a leader who finally puts their needs first.”

Polling over the summer had shown that the race was close because of apathy among Democratic voters. But an infusion of tens of millions of dollars on Newsom’s behalf coupled with the emergence of Elder as the top replacement candidate motivated Democrats to vote, with multiple polls showing the governor having a comfortable lead.

Democrats at the event in Long Beach were in a celebratory mood and heard from a series of prominent elected officials, labor leaders and other supporters. Advisors to Newsom predicted that, based on the vote-by-mail returns so far and their internal projections, there was no way the recall would succeed.

“There’s no scenario where we lose,” said Sean Clegg, an advisor to Newsom. “I may have a lot of Clegg on my face tomorrow, but I don’t see a scenario where we’re not talking about a victory for the governor.”