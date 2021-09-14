Live updates: California recall election

I mailed in my ballot. How can I tell if it’s been counted?
The gubernatorial recall election is fast approaching, yet most of California’s 22 million registered voters have yet to fill out and return the ballot they received in the mail last month. As of Wednesday, 70% of the ballots were still out in the wild.
If you have mailed in or dropped off your ballot but are worried that it has somehow gotten off-track, there’s an easy way to check its status. The state offers a free tool that can tell you instantly whether your ballot has been received.
The tool also can help you track a ballot you mail or drop off in the dwindling amount of time left before the Sept. 14 election. Ballots that arrive up to seven days after the polls close will still be counted as long as they are postmarked no later than Sept. 14.
Meet the 46 recall candidates challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom
The first question California voters face in the Sept. 14 recall election is simple: Remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office or retain him? The second question is where voters face a more complicated decision: Whom to select, if anyone, from the 46 people on the ballot vying for the chance to become governor if the recall succeeds?
Realistically, only a few of the candidates have a chance to finish first in this race. But all have secured the necessary signatures and paid a filing fee to appear on the ballot, whatever their motivation. They represent a mix of ideologies and political ties: Mostly Republicans, but a few Democrats, those who indicate no party preference and some affiliated with lesser-known parties.
Vaccines, unemployment, housing, drought: Where top recall candidates stand on the issues
The Sept. 14 recall election is just days away, and Californians who are registered to vote have been sent their ballots.
The Times asked six leading replacement candidates — five Republicans and one Democrat — how they would address several pressing issues facing the state and about their political ideologies in an effort to provide readers a better understanding of how they might lead if elected.
Those contacted to participate were determined by the findings of a recent poll by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and co-sponsored by The Times.
Will your write-in vote in California’s recall election count? Maybe not
Mail-in ballots for California’s gubernatorial recall election are going out now, and notably absent from the roster of candidates to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom are any prominent Democrats. That’s because Newsom urged his fellow Democrats not to enter the race, arguing that doing so would lend legitimacy to the recall drive.
As a result, some Democratic and left-leaning independent voters are thinking about writing in the name of an experienced politician with like-minded views just in case Newsom is recalled Sept. 14. They can certainly do so, but they’ll probably be wasting their vote.
California law couldn’t be more clear about your right to declare your support for the candidate of your choice, even if that person’s name isn’t on the ballot. “Each voter is entitled to write the name of any candidate for any public office, including that of President and Vice President of the United States, on the ballot of any election,” the California Elections Code states.
California recall voting: Conspiracy theories, unproven fraud claims, and the facts you need
The recall campaigning is all but over, and voters will go to the polls today to decide whether to oust Gavin Newsom — and, if so, who should become governor of California.
Polls show the recall effort is struggling. But some Republicans have made unproven claims of voter fraud. As The Times’ Anita Chabria and Maura Dolan reported last week, it’s an extension of the conspiracy theories that the alt-right spread after Donald Trump lost the presidency to Joe Biden last year.
Here’s how Democrats, Republicans and others say you should vote in the California recall
Californians have until Sept. 14 to decide: Should Gov. Gavin Newsom be recalled? And if so, who should replace him?
All registered voters in California will receive a mail-in ballot. It has two questions:
- Shall GAVIN NEWSOM be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?
- Candidates to succeed GAVIN NEWSOM as Governor if he is recalled [followed by a list of candidates].
How you vote is up to you, but here’s what your vote will mean and what various political parties, newspapers and others are saying.
Biden warns that an Elder recall victory would mean electing ‘a Trump clone’
President Biden, campaigning for Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday night, warned that a recall win by GOP front-runner Larry Elder would be disastrous.
Speaking to about 1,500 people at a chilly outdoor rally at Long Beach City College, Biden ran through Elder’s controversial policy positions and remarks, such as calling for the elimination of the minimum wage and saying that women were not as smart as men on issues such as politics.
“Last year I got to run against the real Donald Trump. Well, this year, the leading Republican running for governor is the closest thing to a Trump clone that I’ve ever seen,” Biden said. “Can you imagine him being governor of this state? You can’t let that happen. There’s too much at stake.”
Biden particularly praised Newsom’s handling of the pandemic, saying it was a model for the nation.
“We need courage. We need leadership. We need Gavin Newsom,” he said, “a governor who follows science and had the courage to do what’s right.”
Biden was the latest Democratic luminary to fly to California to stump for Newsom in recent days. Republicans have painted the visits as rescue missions and proof that they would be successful ousting the governor. But as the recall looks increasingly likely to fail in recent polling, the visits have also offered an opportunity for Democrats to take part in a successful campaign as they have struggled in recent weeks, notably over the administration’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
State GOP chairwoman Jessica Patterson pointed to the Americans who remain in that country.
“It’s clear protecting those they were elected to serve comes second to politics,” she said in a statement. “Lucky for Californians, we have a chance tomorrow to recall Gavin Newsom and replace him with a leader who finally puts their needs first.”
Polling over the summer had shown that the race was close because of apathy among Democratic voters. But an infusion of tens of millions of dollars on Newsom’s behalf coupled with the emergence of Elder as the top replacement candidate motivated Democrats to vote, with multiple polls showing the governor having a comfortable lead.
Democrats at the event in Long Beach were in a celebratory mood and heard from a series of prominent elected officials, labor leaders and other supporters. Advisors to Newsom predicted that, based on the vote-by-mail returns so far and their internal projections, there was no way the recall would succeed.
“There’s no scenario where we lose,” said Sean Clegg, an advisor to Newsom. “I may have a lot of Clegg on my face tomorrow, but I don’t see a scenario where we’re not talking about a victory for the governor.”
In final push with Newsom, Biden says ‘eyes of the nation’ are on California
President Biden joined Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday night for a final campaign stop in Long Beach on the eve of the recall election, lending his firepower to fight against the governor’s possible ouster and underscoring the national importance of defeating the effort.
“California, I’m not sure you know it,” Biden said. “This isn’t hyperbole: The eyes of the nation are on California because of the decision you’re about to make. The decision you’re about to make is going to have a huge impact on California, and it’s going to reverberate around the nation. And, quite frankly, not a joke — around the world.”
The rally capped a long day in the West for the president, and a months-long campaign for Newsom and his opponents. Earlier in the day, Biden traveled to Boise, Idaho, and Sacramento to survey wildfire damage and discuss his administration’s response.
The president’s stop in California marked the closing campaign act for Newsom, who has touted support from several high-profile Democrats in recent weeks, including former President Obama, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris returned to California to court voters on behalf of the governor.
Opinion: Undocumented Californians have a lot to lose, but they can’t sway the recall
After flipping through the voter information guide that was mailed to my home a few weeks ago, I started counting up the pivotal elections I’ve witnessed firsthand but could not participate in.
The recall campaign against Gov. Gray Davis. The elections of George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden. All the local and state elections in all the cities where I’ve lived, from Washington to New York City to Los Angeles to Berkeley, my current home.
In my 28 years living as an undocumented immigrant in the United States — where I graduated from public schools, where I’ve built a career, where I pay all kinds of taxes (and, yes, the Internal Revenue Service is more than willing to collect them) — I’ve never voted in an election.
