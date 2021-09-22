Fast-moving brush fire prompts evacuations in San Bernardino

A fast-moving brush fire broke out in San Bernardino Wednesday and quickly grew to 100 acres, prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby residents.

Dubbed the University fire, it sparked near University Drive and the 215 Freeway around 11:30 a.m. after a vehicle fire spread to nearby vegetation, according to Mike McClintock, battalion chief with the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

It grew to 50 acres within an hour and by 1:30 p.m. was at 100 acres, McClintock said.

Evacuation orders have been issued for east of North State Street, south of and including Morgan Road, and west of and including Pepperdine Drive south to Grossmont Road.

Twenty-three patients from a nearby dialysis center were safely evacuated, the fire department said on Twitter.

About 200 personnel were battling the fire from the air and the ground, McClintock said. The fire remained 0% contained.