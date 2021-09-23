Shooting reported at Shake Shack in Woodland Hills; suspect in custody
A shooting at a Shake Shack in Woodland Hills on Thursday prompted a police response at the West Topanga Mall.
Los Angeles police responded Thursday at 12:07 p.m. to reports of shots being fired at the windows of a fast-food restaurant in the 6400 block of Canyon Boulevard.
A suspect was immediately spotted by police and taken into custody. Authorities said no injuries were reported.
Check back for updates on this story.
