California

Shooting reported at Shake Shack in Woodland Hills; suspect in custody

By Melissa Hernandez
A shooting at a Shake Shack in Woodland Hills on Thursday prompted a police response at the West Topanga Mall.

Los Angeles police responded Thursday at 12:07 p.m. to reports of shots being fired at the windows of a fast-food restaurant in the 6400 block of Canyon Boulevard.

A suspect was immediately spotted by police and taken into custody. Authorities said no injuries were reported.

Check back for updates on this story.

