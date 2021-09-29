Sizzling temps, Santa Ana winds will descend on Southern California, raising fire risk

Southern California’s brief taste of fall is coming to a scorching halt.

Temperatures across the region are expected to soar 10 to 20 degrees this week as dry Santa Ana winds blow in from the northeast, elevating fire risk — a stark turnaround from cooler conditions earlier in the week.

Downtown Los Angeles will hover in the upper 70s on Wednesday before leaping to nearly 90 degrees on Thursday, which is about 10 degrees higher than average.

The heat is expected to peak over the weekend, when the region could see temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average, with some areas hitting close to 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Burbank, typically topping out at 83 degrees this time of year, could reach 96 by Saturday.

Big changes are coming to #SoCal over the next 48 hours. Much warmer and drier. Expect temperatures to climb 10 to 20 degrees, and humidities to drop 25-50%. (corrected graphics from previous tweet) pic.twitter.com/5PIW67JeIk — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 28, 2021

Seasonal winds arriving in the mountains and valleys are forecast to peak Thursday, reaching 15 to 25 mph in the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Ventura County valleys, with some gusts up to 40 mph.

Winds in L.A. County mountains are expected to be stronger, averaging 20 to 30 mph and isolated gusts reaching a fierce 45 mph.

From Nevada, the air will be forced over mountains before plunging into the Los Angeles Basin.

“As it does so, it warms up and it dries out,” said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Oxnard station.

Humidity is expected to drop by 25% to 50% this week.

“The low humidities that will accompany the winds and the warm temperatures will give us at least elevated fire weather conditions,” Sweet said, with potential to briefly reach “critical.”

Sweet expects the highest fire risk will come Thursday, when winds pick up.

Firefighting resources have been stretched thin by nearly a dozen large wildfires ravaging the central and northern parts of California, scorching more than 2.4 million acres this year. The KNP Complex and Windy fires rampaging in the southern Sierra Nevada continue to expand, searing more than 135,000 acres combined as of Wednesday morning.

The Angeles National Forest was among several Southern California forests closed until last week because of fears that fires could be sparked, with limited personnel to battle them.

Years of drought have primed the state’s vegetation to burn faster and hotter — a problem firefighters are contending with up and down the state.

Southern California so far this year has avoided the large conflagrations seen in other parts of the state. But much of the region’s dry vegetation hasn’t yet encountered severe winds like the Santa Anas starting to arrive.

As officials sound alarms, some people who pulled out sweaters earlier this week might be scratching their heads.

Behind the dramatic reversal in conditions is a ridge of high pressure building from the southwest, driving up the mercury and banishing clouds, according to Sweet.

It’s supplanting a low pressure system that earlier this week brought cooling, a thick marine layer and even some light precipitation in some coastal areas.

Though temperatures will remain relatively cool Wednesday, the low clouds and fog are lifting.