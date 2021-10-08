Advertisement
California

Investigators probe whether damage to oil pipeline occurred weeks before spill

Ships are seen near an oil rig.
Recovery 1, an oil spill response vessel from the Marine Spill Response Corp., sails along the Orange County coast on Thursday.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Laura J. NelsonHannah Fry
Damage to a pipeline that sent up to 131,000 gallons of oil into the waters off the Orange County coast could have occurred weeks or months before the spill, two sources familiar with the investigation told The Times on Friday.

Coast Guard investigators, who have been probing whether a cargo ship dragged the concrete-encased steel pipeline with an anchor, have examined several ships that were in the area last week and concluded that none of them are likely responsible for the damage, sources said. The sources spoke to The Times on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Investigators are now trying to determine whether a vessel could have dragged its anchor over the pipeline during a period of storms weeks earlier, displacing the line 105 feet and eventually leading to the leak, one of the sources said.

Video from a remotely operated vehicle taken Monday appears to show a portion of the 4,000-foot section that had been displaced from the nearly 18-mile oil pipeline. Divers reported and video showed a 13-inch tear in the pipe, according to the joint unified command overseeing the spill response.

Coast Guard investigators plan to bring in experts to determine how long ago the pipe was damaged and whether the leak was sudden or gradually worsened over time, sources said. The Coast Guard sent down its own team of divers to gather evidence for the probe separate from the dive team hired by the joint unified command.

Huntington Beach, CA - October 05: Environmental oil spill cleanup crews clean oil chucks off the beach from a major oil spill in Huntington Beach Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Environmental cleanup crews are spreading out across Huntington Beach and Newport Beach to cleanup the damage from a major oil spill off the Orange County coast that left crude spoiling beaches, killing fish and birds and threatening local wetlands. The oil slick is believed to have originated from a pipeline leak, pouring 126,000 gallons into the coastal waters and seeping into the Talbert Marsh as lifeguards deployed floating barriers known as booms to try to stop further incursion, said Jennifer Carey, Huntington Beach city spokesperson. At sunrise Sunday, oil was on the sand in some parts of Huntington Beach with slicks visible in the ocean as well. "We classify this as a major spill, and it is a high priority to us to mitigate any environmental concerns," Carey said. "It's all hands on deck." (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

O.C. oil spill leaves many clues, but so far, few answers

An understanding of the chain of events that led to the Orange County oil spill is playing out like a twist-filled thriller.

Based on an examination of the ships’ navigation and movements, investigators concluded that the cargo ships Rotterdam Express and Zim Sau Paulo were not involved. The Coast Guard also ruled out four other ships that crossed the pipeline Oct. 1. This led investigators to consider whether ships near the pipeline during storms in the weeks or months prior to the spill may have snagged it with an anchor.

The timeline presented by the energy company at the center of the oil spill is also under scrutiny.

Amplify Energy Corp., the pipeline operator’s parent company, said the firm first learned of the leak at 8:09 a.m. Saturday. But federal regulators said this week that employees in the control room of the subsidiary that operates the San Pedro Bay Pipeline received a low-pressure alarm, “indicating a possible failure,” about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Regulators said it took more than three hours before the pipeline was shut down.

Martyn Willsher, Amplify’s president and chief executive, denied that anyone at the firm was alerted to the leak at 2:30 a.m. by a change of oil pressure in the pipe but would not elaborate, saying the facts would emerge during the investigation.

“This is a terrible tragedy, and we are extremely sorry this happened,” Willsher said. “The cause of this will still need to be investigated, but regardless of the cause we are going to do everything we can to make things right for all of those impacted areas and individuals as quickly as we can.”

