Advertisement
Share
California

Coast Guard rushes to contain 13-square-mile oil slick off Newport Beach

A man throws a football on the beach as others lounge
Beachgoers last year near the pier at Newport Beach, where an oil slick was reported Saturday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Teresa WatanabeStaff Writer 
Share

An oil slick believed to have originated from a pipeline leak poured into the waters off Newport Beach on Saturday, spreading about 13 square miles, but U.S. Coast Guard officials believe it will be quickly contained.

Workers moved to shut the pipeline down and use pressurized equipment to retrieve as much oil as possible soon after the incident was reported at 12:18 p.m., said Coast Guard spokesperson Kate Conrad.

“We were alerted quickly,” she said. “We really believe we will keep this to a small contained incident.”

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife also sent crews to the scene after multiple reports of a sheen on the water about five miles off the Newport Beach coast. Cleanup crews are being mobilized, the department tweeted.

Advertisement

There were no immediate reports of beach closures.

California
Teresa Watanabe

Teresa Watanabe covers education for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining the Times in 1989, she has covered immigration, ethnic communities, religion, Pacific Rim business and served as Tokyo correspondent and bureau chief. She also covered Asia, national affairs and state government for the San Jose Mercury News and wrote editorials for the Los Angeles Herald Examiner. A Seattle native, she graduated from USC in journalism and in East Asian languages and culture.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement