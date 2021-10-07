Authorities responding to unspecified incident in KNP Complex fire area

Authorities confirmed Thursday night that they were responding to an unspecified incident in the KNP Complex fire area.

Nate Bogenschutz, a public information officer on the fire, said he was only able to confirm that an incident had occurred.

When asked whether the incident was medical in nature or whether it involved evacuations by helicopter or other resources, Bogenschutz said he was unable to verify that information.

But authorities were working to collect and verify all information available, he said.

Advertisement

Further information about the incident was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.