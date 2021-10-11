Growing brush fire near Santa Barbara prompts evacuations

A growing brush fire near Santa Barbara is prompting evacuations as gusty conditions drive flames through rough terrain that hasn’t burned in decades.

The Alisal fire broke out Monday and quickly grew to at least 50 to 100 acres, according to the Los Padres National Forest.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office quickly issued evacuation orders for the area of Arroyo Hondo, Tajiguas and Arroyo Quemada. The order was later expanded to include Refugio Canyon.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services activated its fire response. Any residents who need help evacuating their animals should call (805) 681-4332.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.