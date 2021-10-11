Advertisement
Share
California

Growing brush fire near Santa Barbara prompts evacuations

Smoke rises from mountains.
A growing brush fire near Santa Barbara is fanned by gusty conditions.
(Los Padres National Forest)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

A growing brush fire near Santa Barbara is prompting evacuations as gusty conditions drive flames through rough terrain that hasn’t burned in decades.

The Alisal fire broke out Monday and quickly grew to at least 50 to 100 acres, according to the Los Padres National Forest.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office quickly issued evacuation orders for the area of Arroyo Hondo, Tajiguas and Arroyo Quemada. The order was later expanded to include Refugio Canyon.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services activated its fire response. Any residents who need help evacuating their animals should call (805) 681-4332.

Advertisement

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

CaliforniaFires
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement