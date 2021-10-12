Photos: Alisal fire burns in Santa Barbara County

A stretch of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County remained closed in both directions Tuesday due to the Alisal fire, cutting off traffic to Los Angeles.

The freeway was closed from a point just north of Carpinteria to three-tenths of a miles north of Goleta at Winchester Canyon Road, according to Caltrans.

Santa Barbara County firefighters standing in the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway spray water on the advancing Alisal fire near Refugio Beach on Monday night. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

A smoke column from the Alisal fire builds in the distance behind former President Ronald Reagan’s Rancho del Cielo in Santa Barbara County. The fire was several miles from the ranch, which has good defensible space. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department)

Clouds of smoke rise from the Alisal fire. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department)