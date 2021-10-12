California

Photos: Alisal fire burns in Santa Barbara County

A firefighting helicopter flies toward plumes of smoke from the Alisal fire Tuesday morning in Refugio Canyon
Billowing smoke from the Alisal fire fills the sky in Refugio Canyon on Tuesday morning as a firefighting helicopter heads to a refill station after dropping a load of water on the fire.
(Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
By Times wire services
A stretch of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County remained closed in both directions Tuesday due to the Alisal fire, cutting off traffic to Los Angeles.

The freeway was closed from a point just north of Carpinteria to three-tenths of a miles north of Goleta at Winchester Canyon Road, according to Caltrans.

Orange glow illuminates firefighters standing in northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway to spray water on the Alisal fire
Santa Barbara County firefighters standing in the northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway spray water on the advancing Alisal fire near Refugio Beach on Monday night.
(Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
A smoke column from the Alisal fire builds in the distance behind former President Ronald Reagan's Rancho del Cielo
A smoke column from the Alisal fire builds in the distance behind former President Ronald Reagan’s Rancho del Cielo in Santa Barbara County. The fire was several miles from the ranch, which has good defensible space.
(Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
Clouds of smoke rise from the Alisal fire
Clouds of smoke rise from the Alisal fire.
(Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department)
Wind drives smoke from the Alisal fire, which broke out Monday and quickly grew.
The wind drives smoke from the Alisal fire, which broke out Monday in Santa Barbara County and quickly grew.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Al Seib

Al Seib has been a photographer and videographer for the Los Angeles Times since 1984. His photos have won numerous awards from national and international photographer associations. Seib’s work has helped win four Pulitzer Prizes for breaking news reporting awarded to The Times’ staff: the Los Angeles riots in 1993, the Northridge earthquake in 1995, the Southern California wildfires in 2004 and the San Bernardino shootings in 2016.

