Photos: Alisal fire burns in Santa Barbara County

A stretch of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County remained closed in both directions Tuesday due to the Alisal fire, cutting off traffic to Los Angeles.
The freeway was closed from a point just north of Carpinteria to three-tenths of a miles north of Goleta at Winchester Canyon Road, according to Caltrans.
