Advertisement
Share
California

Strong winds across California mean a risk of fire and power shutoffs

Strong winds fanned the Asial fire in Santa Barbara County, where firefighters move toward La Paloma Ranch.
Strong winds fanned the Alisal fire in Santa Barbara County, where firefighters move toward La Paloma Ranch. More windy weather is on tap for the Southland.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Lila Seidman
Share

Strong, dry offshore winds — including Santa Anas and sundowners — are forecast to arrive in California this week, prompting fire warnings and potential power shutoffs for 29,000 residents across 19 counties.

From Los Angeles to Solano counties, gusty northerly winds are expected to arrive beginning Thursday, colliding in some places with the twin fire hazards of single-digit humidity and bone-dry vegetation, weather officials said.

The winds could spark new fires and fan the Alisal blaze in Santa Barbara County, which exploded to more than 14,000 acres in two days amid fierce gusts.

There, the danger will escalate Wednesday evening, when sundowner winds, named for their tendency to peak around sunset, are forecast to increase over the burn area.

Advertisement

Gusts could reach up to 40 mph after 6 p.m. and remain ferocious until around 2 a.m., when they’re expected to calm down, according to the National Weather Service.

The fire area will be “kind of treacherous,” said Mike Wofford, meteorologist with the weather service’s Oxnard station. It’s the first major fire to scorch Southern California this year, and officials fear a season of flames is just beginning.

A firefighter battles the Alisal fire along the 101 Freeway near Goleta on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

California

Sundowner winds stymie fire crews as Alisal fire grows to more than 14,000 acres

Fueled by 40-mph sundowner winds, the Alisal fire defied containment Tuesday. Strengthening winds promised even more challenges.

Santa Anas are expected to hit portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties on Thursday night, though it’s not yet clear how strong the winds will be.

Models show the potential for a weak to moderate event, with wind speeds reaching 30 to 40 mph, said David Sweet, another meteorologist with the Oxnard station.

Humidity will hover at a parched 10% or below. Temperatures for the warmest areas — including the San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys — could range from the mid-80s to mid-90s.

The fire risk is “definitely a concern,” Sweet said, adding that extended critical conditions could prompt a red flag warning.

In parts of central and northern California, strong winds will arrive as vegetation remains historically dry.

A red flag warning for the western Sacramento Valley and Delta region will go into effect 10 a.m. Thursday and last through 8 p.m.

Winds are forecast to blow between 20 to 30 mph, weather officials said.

Though the winds won’t be extreme, the historically dry terrain is “still quite susceptible” to ignition, said Eric Kurth, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Sacramento office. “Any fire starts, we could see rapid growth.”

Several fires erupted earlier in the week, when winds hit a large swath of the state’s northern interior region, but were quickly contained, he said.

Riley Cantrell (R) cries while she and her boyfriend Bradley Fairbanks (L) view what's left of her mother's home that burned down during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on September 4, 2021. - The Cantrell's family dog died at the home and was buried by firefighters who later found it. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

California

After a disastrous summer of fire, California braces for a potentially worse fall

“We’re right smack in the middle of wildfire peak season,” Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said. The outlook for the rest of the year includes more heat and dryness.

The windy forecast prompted Pacific Gas & Electric to announce possible power shutoffs for 29,000 customers in 19 counties and three tribal regions in an effort to reduce the risk of fire.

About 9,870 of those customers lost power earlier this week during a separate planned shutoff that began Monday, said Deanna Contreras, a spokesperson for PG&E.

The utility will notify customers at least two hours before the shutoffs go forward, in addition to 24- and 48-hour warnings.

In August, the utility cut power for tens of thousands of people as the massive Dixie fire raged. There were six shutoffs last year.

PG&E has said its equipment may have sparked the Dixie fire, which broke out July 13 near where a tree fell into a power line.

The utility’s equipment may also have ignited the Fly fire, a blaze that eventually merged with Dixie.

Judy Aquiline, a Sonoma local, sits in the candle-lit restaurant Reel and Brand in Sonoma, California, on October 9, 2019, during a planned power outage by the Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) utility company. - Rolling blackouts set to affect millions of Californians began on October 9 as a utility company started switching off power to an unprecedented number of households in the face of hot, windy weather that raises the risk of wildfires. (Photo by Brittany Hosea-Small / AFP) (Photo by BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/AFP via Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

Climate & Environment

What to do before, during and after a power outage

When there’s a risk of a blackout, how do you prepare? And what should you do — and not do — when one is happening and after it’s over?

CaliforniaWeatherFires
Lila Seidman

Lila Seidman covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement