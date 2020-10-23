PG&E to shut off power to nearly half a million customers in Northern California

Pacific Gas & Electric says it will cut power to nearly a half-million customers in Northern California on Sunday to prevent the chance of sparking wildfires as extreme fire weather returns to the region, the utility said late Friday.

The nation’s largest utility said it will black out customers in 38 counties — including most of the Bay Area — as forecasters called for a return of bone-dry, gusty weather that carries the threat of downing or fouling power lines or other equipment that in recent years have been blamed for igniting massive and deadly blazes in Central and Northern California.

Forecasts call for the “the driest humidity levels and the strongest winds of the wildfire season thus far,” a PG&E statement said.

The safety shutoffs are expected to begin as early as Sunday morning and could encompass parts of the Sacramento Valley, the Northern and Central Sierra Nevada, upper elevations of the Bay Area, the Santa Cruz Mountains, the Central Coast and portions of southern Kern County.

The latest shutoff comes only a few days after PG&E briefly blacked out about 30,000 customers because of weather conditions.