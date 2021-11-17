Angelenos grouse, others rejoice at Staples Center’s new name

Hugo Garcia had to check his phone Wednesday morning to believe it was real.

The Staples Center will soon be called Crypto.com Arena, after naming rights went to the highest bidder — reportedly for more than $700 million.

“This just sounds awful,” said Garcia, 29, wearing a Lakers hat outside the entrance to the arena in downtown Los Angeles.

As a kid, Garcia watched Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal lead the Lakers to championships at the arena.

Now, as a third-year student at Loyola Law School, he often comes to the neighborhood with friends, though he hasn’t gone inside the arena since the pandemic started.

He called the arena “a cultural epicenter of L.A.” and a “staple of the L.A. community.”

There should have been more community input about the name change, he said.

“It’s a very important thing to consult with stakeholders, the community, you know what I mean? It should have been a process,” he said.

The new name doesn’t sound “catchy” to Anthonia Kitchen, 54, who is visiting from the Detroit area.

She was walking around the neighborhood as she waited for a press conference to start in preparation for the Los Angeles Auto Show later this week.

She is an account manager for a marketing company, and Subaru is a client.

Kitchen has visited the Staples Center only once, but the area is “just synonymous with the name Staples,” she said.

“When you think of that name, you think of the memories and the things that you’ve experienced at the Staples Center,” she said. “So changing the name, it will be a little different.”

But for cryptocurrency investors like brothers Kevin and Bryan Segura, the new name, which will debut on Dec. 25, was thrilling.

“What a great introduction for crypto to the public,” said Kevin Segura, 19, a recent transplant to L.A. who became interested in cryptocurrency around the start of the pandemic.

Given the arena’s world renown, he expects the new name to bring the concept of digital currency to a much wider audience.

“If they don’t know what crypto is, they’re going to get interested in crypto,” he said.