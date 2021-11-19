Armored car drops cash on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad and drivers stop to scoop it up

Money — a lot of it — fell from an armored car and littered the freeway in Carlsbad on Friday morning, and several drivers pulled over and started scooping it up.

Cash covered the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Cannon Road starting just before 9:15 a.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

“For whatever reason, money was falling out of an armored car,” Bettencourt said. “It was free-floating bills all over the freeway.”

CHP Sgt. Curtis Martin told reporters that the truck was heading from San Diego to an office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., commonly known as the FDIC. It’s not clear which office the truck was headed to; the FDIC has offices in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

“One of the doors popped open and bags of cash fell out,” he said. “One of the bags broke apart, and there was cash all over the lanes.”

Bystander video showed bills scattered across the freeway lanes, and several people grabbing cash as fast as they could.

Instagram user @demibagly posted footage of people playing with wads of cash, one man laughing as he tossed it up like confetti.

“This is the most insane thing I have ever seen,” she says in the video. She later adds — as she pans across the scene of people grabbing money — “Literally everybody stopped on the freeway to get money off the freeway. This is insane.”

As she leaves the scene, her video shows an armored car stopped on the shoulder and empty freeway lanes.

Bettencourt said the lanes “were pretty much shut down after it happened.”

For those who nabbed any cash, a warning from Bettencourt: If you stopped to pick up money, you could face charges.

“If a bunch of TVs fell from a truck across the freeway, you can’t just take the TVs,” he said.

Martin said the CHP is working with the FBI to recover as much cash as possible.

“I highly suggest to anybody that picked up cash out here: It’s not your cash, so turn it in immediately to the CHP office in Vista,” he said.

Two people were arrested after they accidentally locked their vehicle on the freeway. The car was towed.