Advertisement
Share
California

Cash and jewelry taken in Del Amo Swap Meet smash-and-grab robbery

Video screenshot for customer at Del Amo Swap Meet moments after a smash-and-grab robbery on Thursday.
By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 
Share

The spate of smash-and-grab robberies plaguing Los Angeles made its way to Rancho Dominguez this week, where authorities say cash, jewelry and other items were taken from the Del Amo Swap Meet.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Deputy Grace Medrano of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Video provided to The Times showed several people making off with goods amid broken glass and blaring alarms.

The witness who took the video said there were several people shopping at the time of the robbery and that the thieves “faked a fight” to distract security guards before breaking the glass and grabbing the items.

Advertisement

“People were scared [and] running away because the glass-smashing sounded like gunshots,” said the witness, who asked to remain anonymous.

Burbank, CA - December 03: Amy Jordan sweeps broken glass from her Alone Vintage boutique that was hit by smash and grab burglars early morning on 3200 block of Magnolia Blvd. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 in Burbank, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Four storefronts smashed in Burbank burglaries, police say

Clothing and cash were taken from at least one of four businesses struck by burglars overnight in Burbank, police said.

Two employees were shoved to the ground, but it was not clear whether they were injured, the witness said, adding that the robbers had multiple cars waiting outside with their engines running.

A representative for the Swap Meet did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Medrano said that two suspects were in custody and that authorities were looking for at least five more, but provided no further details or descriptions.

The incident follows a string of smash-and-grab robberies from stores across Los Angeles, including a Nordstrom at the Grove mall, a Home Depot in Lakewood and a Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills.

On Friday, four storefront windows in Burbank were smashed before dawn.

Other videos of the Del Amo Swap Meet incident proliferated across social media, with one post on Reddit racking up more than 1,200 comments.

“Terrible,” one person wrote. “It’s small-scale mom n pop businesses in there.”

California
Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously contributed to The Times’ COVID-19 project, “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California,” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement