California and Nevada governors plan a fix for Interstate 15 congestion

Cars and trucks traverse a highway through a mountainous desert.
The Zzyzx Road overpass looking south along I-15 in Baker, Calif.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS — 

The governors of Nevada and California said Sunday that they have a plan to bring some immediate relief to traffic congestion on Interstate 15 at the border of the two states.

In a joint announcement with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the shoulder about five miles south of the border will be made into a third lane for use during peak hours.

The Las Vegas Journal reports that the project will cost about $12 million.

Newsom said existing money will be used to complete the project and it will be done by the summer of next year.

Newsom said a more permanent solution to I-15 traffic woes is still needed, however.

According to the Journal, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has been calling on California and federal officials to step in to develop a fix to I-15 traffic backups.

