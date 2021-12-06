California and Nevada governors plan a fix for Interstate 15 congestion
The governors of Nevada and California said Sunday that they have a plan to bring some immediate relief to traffic congestion on Interstate 15 at the border of the two states.
In a joint announcement with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the shoulder about five miles south of the border will be made into a third lane for use during peak hours.
The Las Vegas Journal reports that the project will cost about $12 million.
Newsom said existing money will be used to complete the project and it will be done by the summer of next year.
Traffic has long been a headache in Southern California — but there are ways to cut down on the congestion.
Newsom said a more permanent solution to I-15 traffic woes is still needed, however.
According to the Journal, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has been calling on California and federal officials to step in to develop a fix to I-15 traffic backups.
