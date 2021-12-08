Advertisement
Share
California

L.A. County records fifth Omicron variant case, possibly the result of community spread

A sign in an airport terminal says Get a free COVID-19 rapid test
L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer visits a free coronavirus test site at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX last week. The county’s first four Omicron variant cases are thought to be travel-related.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Gregory Yee
Rong-Gong Lin II
Share

Public health officials announced Los Angeles County’s fifth confirmed case of the coronavirus’ Omicron variant Wednesday.

Unlike previous cases, officials believe this case may have been transmitted locally, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

The patient in the most recent case was fully vaccinated and had received a booster shot, county health officials said. The patient had mild symptoms, and multiple close contacts have since tested positive and are self-isolating.

The Department of Public Health is working to determine whether the additional cases in those close contacts are of the Omicron variant, officials said. Several of the patients are fully vaccinated, and authorities are determining the vaccination statuses of the rest.

Advertisement

“The identification of a case of Omicron attributed to community spread is a reminder that we all need to take necessary precautions to prevent transmission of COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director. “Celebrating with those we love this holiday season requires layering on the protections that are now available to us: vaccinations, boosters, masking up, and testing. This is how we slow the spread of Delta and Omicron.”

Drain pipe near the ocean.

California

Signs of Omicron found in California wastewater, suggesting variant is widespread

The number of cases associated with the new variant rose to double digits this week, including a case in L.A. County possibly resulting from local transmission.

So far, the L.A. County Department of Public Health has tallied four cases. Long Beach, which has its own health department, reported an Omicron case Tuesday in a fully vaccinated resident who was experiencing no symptoms and who had traveled abroad, although not to southern Africa.

The largest proportion of confirmed Omicron cases has been among people in southern Africa.

L.A. County reported its second and third Omicron cases on Monday: a USC student who had recently returned from the East Coast and someone who traveled from western Africa.

Officials are reminding the public that getting vaccinated or boosted is critical as holiday travel and gatherings commence.

ENCINO, CA - JULY 23: EMT Travis Carr prepares COVID-19 tests for delivery to a lab at Balboa Sports Center on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Encino, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

Five Omicron variant cases identified in Northern California coronavirus outbreak

The five patients had mild symptoms and were among 12 known coronavirus cases linked to a wedding in Wisconsin late last month.

Confirmed Omicron variant cases continued to climb across California, with the new L.A. County case bringing the statewide tally to 12.

As of Wednesday night, there were six cases in Alameda County, five in L.A. County and one in San Francisco.

California Department of Public Health officials said Wednesday night that they’d confirmed a sixth Omicron case in Alameda County.

The confirmation follows last week’s discovery of five cases in the county, in what officials called an outbreak involving people who’d flown to a wedding in Wisconsin in late November.

It was not immediately clear whether Wednesday night’s case is connected to the Wisconsin wedding cluster.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement