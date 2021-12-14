Advertisement
California

Father and son charged with starting Caldor fire are released on lower bail

Two men's mugshots side by side
David Scott Smith, left, and his son Travis Shane Smith are accused of starting this year’s massive Caldor fire. In vastly reducing their bail, a judge said there was no evidence the men acted maliciously or with intent.
(El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)
By Associated Press
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — 

A father and son charged with sparking a devastating Northern California wildfire that destroyed about 1,000 homes and other buildings near Lake Tahoe this year are out of jail after a judge vastly reduced their bail, largely rejecting prosecutors’ arguments that the duo posed a flight risk.

Travis Shane Smith, 32, had his $1-million bail reduced to $50,000, and his father, David Scott Smith, 66, had his $1-million bail reduced to $25,000 on Monday after their attorneys argued the men had no criminal history and no reason to leave behind their families, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The Smiths were arrested Wednesday and charged in El Dorado County with recklessly starting a fire and illegal possession of a silencer. Travis Smith is also charged with illegal conversion or manufacture of a machine gun.

Travis Smith’s attorney, Mark Reichel, told the Associated Press on Tuesday that prosecutors have not laid out their theory as to how the men started the Aug. 14 Caldor fire, which destroyed about 1,000 homes and other buildings, injured five people and forced tens of thousands of others to flee their homes.

“They’re very happy to be out,” Reichel said. “They weren’t very happy to be arrested.”

Prosecutor Nora Hall argued that possible prison sentences — at least a dozen years for each man — made them potential flight risks and that Shane Smith’s social media posts indicated a lack of concern for proper firearms safety.

But El Dorado County Superior Court Judge Ralph Marks said a bail reduction was warranted because there was no evidence the men acted maliciously or with intent. The charges also did not indicate they posed a danger to the community, the judge said.

Flames consume multiple homes as the Caldor fire pushes into South Lake Tahoe, California on August 30, 2021. - At least 650 structures have burned and thousands more are threatened as the Caldor fire moves into the resort community of South Lake Tahoe, California. Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate Monday as a huge wildfire loomed over a major US tourist spot, filling the air with choking smoke. The Caldor Fire has already torn through more than 270 square miles (700 square kilometers), razing hundreds of buildings. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

California

‘Unprecedented’ Caldor, Dixie fires are the first to burn from one side of the Sierra to the other

The Caldor fire has also changed the view of fire risk in Lake Tahoe.

Reichel and Linda Parisi, attorney for the elder Smith, said the men were in the area where the fire sparked and called 911 to report flames.

The criminal complaints do not specify how the machine gun and silencer tie in to the Caldor fire, and the district attorney’s office has not offered an explanation. It declined Tuesday to release additional statements about the case.

The fire crossed three Northern California counties, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate the resort city of South Lake Tahoe and surrounding areas before it was contained in October.

The next scheduled court date for the Smiths is Feb. 1.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

