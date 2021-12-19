1,300 gallons of fuel spill from gas pump in Pasadena and into Alhambra Wash

Authorities were responding to a large gasoline leak in Pasadena on Sunday night after a vehicle struck a pump at a gas station, officials said.

More than 1,300 gallons of unleaded fuel gushed from the pump at the 76 gas station at East Glenarm Street and South Arroyo Parkway after the incident about 3 p.m., according to Pasadena Fire Department spokeswoman Lisa Derderian.

No injuries were reported and authorities had no further details on the circumstances of the spill.

The gas flowed into the storm drain and made its way into the Alhambra Wash, a channelized tributary of the Rio Hondo River that runs southeast from the city of Alhambra to the Whittier Narrows, according to officials in that city. Residents bordering the Alhambra Wash are advised to stay indoors and close all windows.

Gasoline spill in Pasadena has drained into Alhambra wash. All residents residing along the wash are advised to stay inside, & close all windows.

Residents may notice an odor. LA county hazmat crews, Pasadena fire, Alhambra Fire personnel & other area resources are on scene. pic.twitter.com/XPm0SKOqwA — City of Alhambra (@cityofalhambra) December 20, 2021

“There is no current threat to the public,” Derderian said at 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles County and Pasadena hazmat crews were facilitating the cleanup, which was expected to last several hours. The L.A. County Department of Public Works is handling all runoff outside the city, Derderian said.