Police investigating antisemitic fliers distributed in Pasadena yards

Fliers filled with antisemitic theories about the COVID-19 pandemic were found in driveways and front lawns of several Pasadena neighborhoods early Sunday, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Police received several calls from residents about the fliers. The leaflets were enclosed in plastic bags with pebbles to weigh them down and were distributed in a four-block area of the city, according to Lt. Anthony Burgess, a spokesman for the department.

“It appears they were thrown out of a car as they were driving by each house,” he said. “We collected them and we’re looking into it.”

The fliers, which police said may have been distributed overnight, mentioned a “COVID agenda” and named several federal health and corporate officials while also noting they were Jewish. “Every Single Aspect of the COVID Agenda Is Jewish,” the fliers said.

Similar fliers were distributed in Beverly Hills one night before Hanukkah, marking this the latest antisemitic incident in the Los Angeles region.

In May, several people attacked diners outside a Westside sushi restaurant, shouting anti-Israel slogans and flying a Palestinian flag before escalating to punching and kicking.

Two separate reports of antisemitic graffiti at West Hollywood businesses were made the week of New Year’s Day 2020.