2 killed in shooting at Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood
Two people were killed in a shooting at a Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood, authorities said.
A man and a woman died at the scene, and an injured woman was transported to a trauma center, according to Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Few details were available, but authorities said a suspect is in custody.
The shooting occurred around 11:45 a.m. at Victory Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Capt. Stacy Spell said the shooting occurred inside the business.
A video showed first responders wheeling a stretcher into the store as police and fire personnel gathered on the street out front.
The condition of the injured woman was not immediately known.
