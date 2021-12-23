Advertisement
California

2 killed in shooting at Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood

By Richard Winton
Lila Seidman
Two people were killed in a shooting at a Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood, authorities said.

A man and a woman died at the scene, and an injured woman was transported to a trauma center, according to Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Few details were available, but authorities said a suspect is in custody.

The shooting occurred around 11:45 a.m. at Victory Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Capt. Stacy Spell said the shooting occurred inside the business.

A video showed first responders wheeling a stretcher into the store as police and fire personnel gathered on the street out front.

The condition of the injured woman was not immediately known.

California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Lila Seidman

Lila Seidman covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times.

