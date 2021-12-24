Advertisement
California

14-year-old girl killed by LAPD in Burlington store shooting is identified

Burlington store in North Hollywood
Shown is a damaged window at a Burlington store in North Hollywood where LAPD officers fatally shot an assault suspect and a 14-year-old girl who was in a nearby changing room.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Kevin Rector
Brittny Mejia
A 14-year-old girl killed by Los Angeles police when they opened fire on a suspect who was allegedly assaulting someone in a North Hollywood clothing store on Thursday has been identified as Valentina Orellana-Peralta, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Orellana-Peralta was in a changing room with her mother when an officer fired a round through a wall near the assault suspect, striking her and killing her at the scene, according to preliminary information from police.

The teenager was at the Burlington store trying on dresses for a quinceañera, a Los Angeles Police Department source confirmed to The Times.

The assault suspect, who has not been identified, was also shot and killed by police, the department said. A woman who was injured by the suspect was transported to a local hospital, police said.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore called the girl’s death “absolutely heartbreaking,” and promised a thorough investigation, as did William Briggs, president of the Los Angeles Police Commission.

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said the state Department of Justice would also investigate the shooting under rules set by a law that took effect July 1.

Officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at the store in the 12100 block of Victory Boulevard about 11:45 a.m. Thursday and shot the suspect a short distance from a woman “suffering from various injuries and bleeding,” police said.

The unidentified woman was later taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said. Her condition was not immediately known.

During a search of the premises for additional suspects or victims, an officer found the slain girl, LAPD officials said.

“One of the officer’s rounds penetrated a wall that was behind the suspect, beyond that wall was a dressing room,” according to a tweet from the LAPD’s media relations office. “Officers searched the dressing room and found a 14 year old female victim who was struck by gunfire.”

A heavy metal cable lock — no gun — was recovered from near the suspect, police said.

Moore promised to release body-camera and surveillance video from the incident by Monday.

This story will be updated.

California
Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the Los Angeles Police Department. He started with The Times in 2020. He previously worked at the Baltimore Sun for eight years, where he was a police and investigative reporter and part of a team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting. He is from Maryland.

Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a Metro reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2014. She writes narrative pieces with a strong emphasis on the Latino community and others that make up the diversity of L.A. and California. Mejia was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2021 in local reporting for her investigation with colleague Jack Dolan that exposed failures in Los Angeles County’s safety-net healthcare system.

