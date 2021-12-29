L.A. County sheriff’s deputies shoot woman in Carson

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responding to a disturbance call in Carson on Wednesday afternoon shot and wounded a woman after she allegedly pointed a gun at them, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. in response to a report of a family disturbance and a person armed with a knife and gun at a residence in the 2600 block of East Dominguez Street, according to a statement Wednesday night by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

When they arrived, deputies called out for all the occupants to come outside, according to the statement. Two family members and the suspect, a woman in her 20s, exited.

“The suspect was armed with a knife in hand and a firearm in the other hand,” according to the statement. “Deputies gave several verbal commands to the suspect to drop the weapons; however, she refused to comply.”

At least one deputy opened fire after the woman pointed the gun at them, according to the statement. She was hit several times in the upper torso and taken to a hospital, where she was listed in fair condition Wednesday night.

No one else was injured during the shooting, according to the statement. The gun and knife were recovered at the scene.

Further information about the shooting and what led up to it was not available Wednesday night.