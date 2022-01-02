Pregnant woman shot in abdomen in Santa Clarita; suspect remains at large
Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the shooting of a pregnant woman in the abdomen in Santa Clarita early Saturday, authorities said.
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the residential area of Florabunda Road and Begonias Lane at 1:54 a.m., said a sheriff’s spokesperson.
KTLA-TV reported the woman was five months’ pregnant. The woman and fetus are stable, authorities said.
The suspect remains at large, authorities said. No further information about the shooting was immediately available.
