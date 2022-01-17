Rain showers dampen MLK Day holiday in Southern California

Rain showers danced across Southern California on Monday morning, throwing a wet blanket on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

“The totals are not that heavy, but you certainly want to be cautious if you’re driving,” said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The weather service said that a band of steady showers with moderate to briefly heavy rain was moving across the region. The storm was expected to continue throughout the day before dissipating Tuesday.

Up to an inch was expected in parts of Ventura County on Monday morning, while scattered showers were likely elsewhere, meteorologists said. Highs dipped into the low to mid-60s.

Advertisement

We are getting some rain today! Mainly VTA and LA Counties so far. Here's a look, with a Truecolor Sat image and the forecast precip, chances. See our prior tweet for totals so far! #SoCal #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/4Dy99tNxQx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 17, 2022

The region experienced very light showers over the weekend, Sweet said, although no rainfall accumulated.

The brief rains follow record-breaking storms that drenched California in December. The state received more precipitation in the final three months of 2021 than in the previous 12 months, the National Weather Service said.

But forecasters do not expect the rain to last.

“Later this week, we go into a very dry, warm and possibly windy scenario,” Sweet said.

Temperatures will reach the mid-70s on Thursday, with winds kicking in over the weekend.

Rain totals have been closer to normal in January following at least 10 inches of rain that marked the third wettest December on record, Sweet said.