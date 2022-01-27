‘Green Gaiter Bandit’ has targeted over a dozen banks, FBI says

The FBI and local police agencies are searching for a man who they say has robbed or attempted to rob more than a dozen banks in Los Angeles and Orange counties in recent months.

The robber, dubbed the “Green Gaiter Bandit” because of the green neck gaiter or other face covering he wears, is described as a 6-foot tall white male, between 50 and 60 years old, with gray hair and a medium to heavy build who has been seen on surveillance video wearing work-style clothes and a tan jacket, according to the FBI.

The man should not be approached by the public, the agency cautioned.

In some instances, the robber asked or passed notes to tellers asking for cash or “loose bills,” and after getting the money, fled the scene on foot, authorities said.

Advertisement

The man has robbed multiple banks, including Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, Chase and Union Bank, in Fullerton, Gardena, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach and Torrance since October, according to the FBI. He has also robbed or attempted to rob some of the same banks twice.

No weapons have been seen during the robberies, but authorities assume the man is armed and dangerous, FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller said. Anyone with information about the robber is encouraged to call the FBI at (310) 477-6565.