Suspect arrested in SoFi Stadium beating that left 49ers fan in a coma

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the SoFi Stadium attack that left a San Francisco 49ers fan in a medically induced coma, officials said.

Lt. Nicole Loudermilk of the Inglewood Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody Thursday night, but could not provide further details about the arrest.

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts said the suspect was arrested at his Montebello home after surveillance video showed the suspect’s car inside the stadium lot, CBS 2 reported.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

The fan, 40-year-old Daniel Luna, was hospitalized after he was found bleeding in the stadium parking lot about half an hour into the Rams-49ers showdown on Sunday.

Officials faced increasing scrutiny this week for not informing the public about the incident for several days. During a news conference on Thursday evening, Butts said video had emerged showing people mingling in the parking lot when Luna allegedly pushed a man wearing a Rams jersey from behind.

The suspect then pushed Luna from behind, and struck him in the “mouth area,” Butts said. Luna then fell to the ground and hit his head.

A source with the Inglewood Police Department told The Times the suspect is claiming self defense.

This is a developing story and will be updated.