Suspect arrested in SoFi Stadium beating that left 49ers fan in a coma

SoFi Stadium
Officials said a suspect in the beating outside SoFi Stadium on Sunday has been taken into custody but provided few additional details.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Hayley Smith
Richard Winton
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the SoFi Stadium attack that left a San Francisco 49ers fan in a medically induced coma, officials said.

Lt. Nicole Loudermilk of the Inglewood Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody Thursday night, but could not provide further details about the arrest.

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts said the suspect was arrested at his Montebello home after surveillance video showed the suspect’s car inside the stadium lot, CBS 2 reported.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. - FEB. 2, 2022. Traffic streams down Manchester Boulevard towards SoFi Stadium, background, site of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Official says video shows fight left 49ers fan in coma as questions mount over response

Inglewood’s mayor called the incident “a small altercation that went very bad,” saying one punch caused the man to fall and hit his head.

The fan, 40-year-old Daniel Luna, was hospitalized after he was found bleeding in the stadium parking lot about half an hour into the Rams-49ers showdown on Sunday.

Officials faced increasing scrutiny this week for not informing the public about the incident for several days. During a news conference on Thursday evening, Butts said video had emerged showing people mingling in the parking lot when Luna allegedly pushed a man wearing a Rams jersey from behind.

The suspect then pushed Luna from behind, and struck him in the “mouth area,” Butts said. Luna then fell to the ground and hit his head.

A source with the Inglewood Police Department told The Times the suspect is claiming self defense.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously contributed to The Times’ COVID-19 project, “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California,” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

