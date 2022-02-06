Magnitude 3.5 earthquake hits near Temescal Valley

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Sunday afternoon at 3:24 p.m. Pacific time less than a mile from Temescal Valley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred three miles from Lake Elsinore, four miles from Lakeland Village, five miles from Corona. and six miles from Rancho Santa Margarita.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

California What to do during and immediately after an earthquake Drop, cover and hold on is the best advice for what to do during an earthquake. Know how you’ll react so you can stay calm and act quickly when the shaking begins.

Advertisement

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.5 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Are you ready for when the Big One hits? Get ready for the next big earthquake by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-size steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.