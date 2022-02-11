California

Photos: Super Bowl Experience opens at the L.A. Convention Center

By Luis SincoStaff Photographer 
This interactive football theme park gives you the chance to show off your skills on the gridiron and grab a few autographs in the process. The family-friendly event opened Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Tickets are $40 for adults or $20 with Metro discount. Children 12 and under are free.

A child runs with a football at the Super Bowl Experience at the L.A. Convention Center.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Fans walk though a tunnel of video monitors at the Super Bowl Experience.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Fans take pictures at a display featuring the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Fans take pictures at a display featuring the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers during the Super Bowl Experience.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Young football fans dance to the beats of a deejay during the Super Bowl Experience.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Fans take in a display of the football helmets of every team in the NFL at the Super Bowl Experience.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A Rams Super Bowl ring is part of a display at the Super Bowl Experience.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Luis Sinco

Luis Sinco has been a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times since 1997.

