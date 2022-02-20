Advertisement
Illegal butane marijuana lab explodes near Knott’s Berry Farm; 2 firefighters injured

By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
An illegal butane marijuana lab exploded at a commercial building in Anaheim near Knott’s Berry Farm on Sunday, injuring two firefighters and sending clouds of black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

Police responded to an emergency call at 11:22 a.m. of a structure fire in the 2600 block of West Woodland Drive, about three blocks east of Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, said Anaheim police Sgt. Steve Pena.

Orange County firefighters rushed to the scene. As of 12:30 p.m., Pena said firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire. Two firefighters battling the blaze were injured and transported to a hospital, Pena said.

No other details were immediately available.

Butane marijuana labs are extremely dangerous, officials said. Hash oil, also known as honey oil, is commonly extracted from marijuana plants using butane, a colorless, highly flammable gas commonly used as lighter fuel for cooking and camping. Vapors from butane can release gas clouds, and a mere spark of static electricity can set off a fiery explosion.

Priscella Vega

Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.

