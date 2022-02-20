Illegal butane marijuana lab explodes near Knott’s Berry Farm; 2 firefighters injured

An illegal butane marijuana lab exploded at a commercial building in Anaheim near Knott’s Berry Farm on Sunday, injuring two firefighters and sending clouds of black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.

Police responded to an emergency call at 11:22 a.m. of a structure fire in the 2600 block of West Woodland Drive, about three blocks east of Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, said Anaheim police Sgt. Steve Pena.

Orange County firefighters rushed to the scene. As of 12:30 p.m., Pena said firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire. Two firefighters battling the blaze were injured and transported to a hospital, Pena said.

No other details were immediately available.

Butane marijuana labs are extremely dangerous, officials said. Hash oil, also known as honey oil, is commonly extracted from marijuana plants using butane, a colorless, highly flammable gas commonly used as lighter fuel for cooking and camping. Vapors from butane can release gas clouds, and a mere spark of static electricity can set off a fiery explosion.

