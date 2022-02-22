Lancaster dog attack leaves three people injured, one dead

An apparent dog attack in Lancaster on Tuesday afternoon left four people injured, one of whom later died at a hospital, according to authorities.

The attack was reported just after 3:10 p.m. in the area of 20th Street West and Avenue G, near the 14 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One person who was taken to a hospital later died, KCBS-TV Channel 2 reported.

The dog is believed to be a pit-bull-type breed, the station reported.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the reported attack, told The Times it could not confirm any details Tuesday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated. City News Service contributed to this report.