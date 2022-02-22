Advertisement
Lancaster dog attack leaves three people injured, one dead

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
An apparent dog attack in Lancaster on Tuesday afternoon left four people injured, one of whom later died at a hospital, according to authorities.

The attack was reported just after 3:10 p.m. in the area of 20th Street West and Avenue G, near the 14 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One person who was taken to a hospital later died, KCBS-TV Channel 2 reported.

The dog is believed to be a pit-bull-type breed, the station reported.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the reported attack, told The Times it could not confirm any details Tuesday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated. City News Service contributed to this report.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

