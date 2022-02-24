Advertisement
2 hurt when skydiving plane lands short of Oceanside airport runway

A skydiving plane crashed near Oceanside Municipal Airport on Thursday.
(Charlie Neuman / For the San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
OCEANSIDE — 

A skydiving plane with two people on board crash-landed short of the runway at the Oceanside Municipal Airport early Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Oceanside Police Department said.

The hard landing happened in the area of SR-76 and Foussat Road just after 12:45 p.m., the Police Department tweeted. Police and fire crews responded.

Two people on board were taken to hospitals, police tweeted, but did not say how serious their injuries were.

The crash happened in a field just short of the east end of the airport, spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza said.

Atenza said no streets were shut down, but police are asking people to avoid the area, citing concerns of any potential fuel leaks.

The airport sits just north of state Route 76 and west of El Camino Real.

Federal Aviation Administration records indicate the plane is a turbo-prop fixed-wing Cessna.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

