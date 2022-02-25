Advertisement
California

Student stabbed in fight at Orange County high school

Students on an outdoor campus under a mural that reads The Runnin' Mustangs
One student was injured and another was arrested after a stabbing Friday at Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo, shown in this 2001 photo.
(Don Tormey / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
One student was arrested after another student was stabbed Friday in a fight at Trabuco Hills High School in Mission Viejo, spurring a brief shelter-in-place order for the campus, authorities said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted just before 2:25 p.m. that deputies were responding to Trabuco Hills, where students and staffers were told to take shelter.

A male student was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and another male student was arrested, officials said. A fight escalated into the stabbing, Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Anderson said.

“At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident and one person has been detained,” the Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.

The department reported that the shelter-in-place order had been lifted by 3:40 p.m. and that students were leaving campus.

The Saddleback Valley Unified School District did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday afternoon.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

