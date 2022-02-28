California

Photos: Southland voices their opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian Americans and supporters of Ukraine rally to denounce Russia's invasion along Santa Monica Blvd. in Westwood
Ukrainian Americans and supporters of Ukraine rally to denounce Russia’s invasion of Ukraine along Santa Monica Boulevard in Westwood.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
In Westwood, Ukrainian flags flapped in the breeze as drivers along Santa Monica and Sepulveda boulevards honked in support of dozens of demonstrators who had gathered there, waving signs and chanting “Save Ukraine” and “Glory to Ukraine.”

Demonstrators marched and have staged vigils across California on Sunday to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many expressing fear for friends and family in the war-torn country 6,000 miles away.

Waving signs that said “Stop Putin,” about 100 Ukrainian Americans and Russian Americans opposed to the invasion kicked things off about 10 a.m. with a march through Hollywood. Residents of apartment buildings along Hollywood Boulevard waved and shouted messages of support from their balconies to the group, which included several families with young children.

“Putin doesn’t speak for us,” said Erina Volodartseva, 32, who is Russian and brought along her children, ages 6 and 4. “We are against the war. Ukraine is our brother.”

Demonstrators protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the intersection of Sepulveda Blvd. and Santa Monica Avenue
Demonstrators protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Westwood on Feb. 26.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the intersection of Sepulveda Blvd. and Santa Monica Avenue
The demonstrators were decrying the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Kseniia Korniienk demonstrates along with over 100 members of the Ukranian community at the Federal Building in Westwood
Kseniia Korniienk shows her feelings toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the invasion of Ukraine.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Demonstrators walk past a homeless encampment as they demonstrated their opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Demonstrators against the invasion of Ukraine walk past a homeless encampment in Hollywood.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
A protester at a rally denounces Russia's invasion of Ukraine near the Santa Monica Pier along Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica
A protester at a rally denounces Russia’s invasion near the Santa Monica Pier along Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica on Feb. 25.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Ukranian Americans protest Russian invasion of their homeland on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles
Ukranian Americans protest the invasion in Westwood.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Hundreds of Ukrainian Americans and supporters of Ukraine rally to denounce Russia's invasion in Westwood on Feb. 26.
A man drinks his coffee outside a cafe as people demonstrating their opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine walk by.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California
Times Photography Staff

