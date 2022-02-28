Photos: Southland voices their opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

In Westwood, Ukrainian flags flapped in the breeze as drivers along Santa Monica and Sepulveda boulevards honked in support of dozens of demonstrators who had gathered there, waving signs and chanting “Save Ukraine” and “Glory to Ukraine.”

Demonstrators marched and have staged vigils across California on Sunday to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many expressing fear for friends and family in the war-torn country 6,000 miles away.

Waving signs that said “Stop Putin,” about 100 Ukrainian Americans and Russian Americans opposed to the invasion kicked things off about 10 a.m. with a march through Hollywood. Residents of apartment buildings along Hollywood Boulevard waved and shouted messages of support from their balconies to the group, which included several families with young children.

“Putin doesn’t speak for us,” said Erina Volodartseva, 32, who is Russian and brought along her children, ages 6 and 4. “We are against the war. Ukraine is our brother.”

Demonstrators protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Westwood on Feb. 26. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The demonstrators were decrying the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Kseniia Korniienk shows her feelings toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered the invasion of Ukraine. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Demonstrators against the invasion of Ukraine walk past a homeless encampment in Hollywood. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

A protester at a rally denounces Russia’s invasion near the Santa Monica Pier along Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica on Feb. 25. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Ukranian Americans protest the invasion in Westwood. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)