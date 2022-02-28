Photos: Southland voices their opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

In Westwood, Ukrainian flags flapped in the breeze as drivers along Santa Monica and Sepulveda boulevards honked in support of dozens of demonstrators who had gathered there, waving signs and chanting “Save Ukraine” and “Glory to Ukraine.”
Demonstrators marched and have staged vigils across California on Sunday to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many expressing fear for friends and family in the war-torn country 6,000 miles away.
Waving signs that said “Stop Putin,” about 100 Ukrainian Americans and Russian Americans opposed to the invasion kicked things off about 10 a.m. with a march through Hollywood. Residents of apartment buildings along Hollywood Boulevard waved and shouted messages of support from their balconies to the group, which included several families with young children.
“Putin doesn’t speak for us,” said Erina Volodartseva, 32, who is Russian and brought along her children, ages 6 and 4. “We are against the war. Ukraine is our brother.”
Kyiv civilians take up arms — and mix Molotov cocktails — to fight Russian attack on Ukraine
In basements in Kyiv, Ukraine, civilians mix Molotov cocktails and otherwise prepare to fend off Russia’s invasion.
Russian troops appeared to be closing in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as fighting continued.
Talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday make no progress in halting Europe’s biggest ground war in 75 years. More nations aim to isolate Putin.
Get the lowdown on L.A. politics
In this pivotal election year, we'll break down the ballot and tell you why it matters in our L.A. on the Record newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.