Over 80 animals rescued from Diamond Bar home after report of hoarding

Over 80 animals, including dogs and cats, were rescued from a Diamond Bar home Tuesday after the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA investigated a report of animal hoarding at the residence.

After a neighbor called with concerns about the living conditions at the home and the many animals there, the humane society responded to the 1100 block of Flintlock Road, it said in a statement.

Investigators met the resident and found that the person was “over limits for the maximum number of animals allowed in the home.”

The humane society’s officers “were immediately overwhelmed by the condition and odor” when they entered the home, the organization said.

Law enforcement and fire personnel responded to the scene, and the resident was taken to a hospital for treatment, the humane society said. It was not clear what the resident was being treated for.

Humane officers removed over 80 animals and found multiple dead cats.

Video posted by the humane society on its social media pages shows many cats, some of them kittens, in small cages and people searching the home while wearing protective equipment including suits, gloves and masks. At one point a person wearing protective equipment presents a small cat skull to the camera.

A sign from the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Health Hazardous Materials Division can be seen posted on the home, reading “Warning Keep Out Hazardous Materials Investigation in Progress.”

The animals were taken to the humane society’s facility for treatment, where they will remain for the “duration of the case.”

A neighbor told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that the resident of the home was a woman in her 70s who had been living there without water or electricity for about five years.