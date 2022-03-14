Police pursue leads in death of man found bound, handcuffed in Woodland Hills

Police say they are pursuing leads in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man in Woodland Hills last week.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded around 5:30 p.m. Thursday to reports of battery at a residence on Ventura Boulevard, near the 101 Freeway.

Topanga area patrol officers arrived to find a man, identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office as Jeffrey Howe, on the floor in a room at a hotel. Officials said the man’s feet were tied together and his hands were handcuffed behind his back. Strangulation marks were visible on his neck. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

Detectives learned that the victim was discovered by a security guard and manager of the Extended Stay America location. The victim had been staying at the hotel since July.

Steve Castro, a homicide detective with LAPD’s Valley Bureau, said they have identified leads on suspects and a motive, but declined to release details of the ongoing investigation.

“We are working on some leads that I think are very promising,” Castro said Monday morning, noting the gruesome details of the case. “In the end, I don’t think it’ll be as weird as everyone thinks it is.”