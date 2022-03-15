Two killed in crash on Interstate 215 in Riverside

Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 215 in Riverside early Tuesday, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers responded about 12:30 a.m. to reports of a car driving the wrong way on the northbound side of the highway before the crash.

Shortly after, a Ford Focus and Ford Fusion collided head-on near Center Street in the Highgrove area of Riverside, CHP said.

Both drivers, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released. No other passengers were in the cars, according to CHP.

Advertisement

All lanes were closed for several hours after the crash.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the CHP Accident Investigation Unit at (951) 637-8000.