Two killed in crash on Interstate 215 in Riverside

Firefighters stand on the 215 freeway by a crashed car.
Firefighters arrive at the scene of a two car head-on crash on the 215 Freeway early Tuesday morning.
(OnScene.TV)
By Jaimie DingStaff Writer 
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 215 in Riverside early Tuesday, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officers responded about 12:30 a.m. to reports of a car driving the wrong way on the northbound side of the highway before the crash.

Shortly after, a Ford Focus and Ford Fusion collided head-on near Center Street in the Highgrove area of Riverside, CHP said.

Both drivers, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released. No other passengers were in the cars, according to CHP.

All lanes were closed for several hours after the crash.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the CHP Accident Investigation Unit at (951) 637-8000.

Jaimie Ding

Jaimie Ding is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, she wrote for the Oregonian, the Sacramento Bee, the Associated Press and Claremont Colleges newspaper, the Student Life. Ding was raised in the Portland, Ore., area and graduated from Scripps College with a degree in politics. Outside of journalism, she’s also passionate about good food and live music. She is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

