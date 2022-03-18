2 arrested after hit-run sends car into ocean near Pacific Palisades

Two people were arrested and two others injured after a hit-and-run collision sent a car careening off Pacific Coast Highway and into the ocean Thursday night, Los Angeles Police officials said.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. on PCH near Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades, authorities said.

A witness told OnSceneTV that a vehicle had pulled onto the roadway from the oceanside of the highway when it was struck by another vehicle reportedly traveling about 80 miles per hour.

The collision sent one vehicle onto the rocks below the roadway. Footage from OnScene showed waves lapping at the SUV, its airbags deployed.

The witness said that he and another person headed down to the rocks to help rescue the couple inside. Footage showed a male and female, their clothes wet, embracing each other on the side of the road as fire crews worked to clean up the scene.

Two people in the other vehicle, a sedan with front-end damage, fled the scene after the crash, but they were eventually detained, police officials said. The incident may have involved alcohol, officials said.

Two people involved in the crash were treated for minor injuries, authorities said. It was not clear if they were the couple whose car ended up in the ocean.