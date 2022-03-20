LAPD offering reward for information on driver of Tesla in “dangerous” airborne stunt

The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a reward for information on the driver of a rented Tesla that crashed into two parked cars early Sunday morning while attempting a dangerous stunt in Echo Park.

The 2018 Tesla S-BLM was temporarily airborne at the intersection of Baxter and Alvarado streets before smashing into two vehicles and several trash cans, the LAPD said. A video shared by the LAPD’s Central Division shows the Tesla speeding down Baxter — one of Los Angeles’ steepest streets — going airborne and then slamming down onto its front wheels in the moments before the crash.

The driver abandoned the Tesla and fled, police said. Detectives plan to contact the person who rented the Tesla to determine if he or she was the driver.

The LAPD is offering $1,000 to anyone able to provide information that leads to the driver being identified. Those with tips on the hit-and-run are asked to contact Det. Juan Campos at (213) 833-3713 or at 31480@lapd.online. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at lacrimestoppers.org.